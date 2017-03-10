German Exports Recover In January

Erweiterte Funktionen


10.03.17 08:36
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's exports recovered and import growth accelerated in January, figures from Destatis showed Friday.


Exports advanced by more-than-expected 2.7 percent month-on-month in January, in contrast to a 2.8 percent fall in December. At the same time, imports grew at a faster pace of 3 percent after edging up 0.1 percent.


Exports were forecast to grow 2 percent and imports to rise 0.5 percent in January.


As a result, the trade surplus increased to a seasonally adjusted EUR 18.5 billion from EUR 18.3 billion in December.


Year-on-year, exports advanced 11.8 percent versus December's 6.4 percent increase. Likewise, imports growth improved to 11.7 percent from 7.5 percent.


The current account surplus totaled EUR 12.8 billion in January compared to EUR 14.6 billion in the prior year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



