Erweiterte Funktionen


German Engineering Industry Orders Drop 2% In 2016: VDMA




06.02.17 12:48
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Orders received by the German engineering industry declined in 2016, mainly due to a slump in foreign demand amid the heightened political uncertainty across the world, figures from the Mechanical Engineering Industry Association, or VDMA, showed Monday.


Engineering orders declined 2 percent in 2016. In December, orders tumbled 15 percent, mainly due to base effect as there was strong big industrial plant business in the same month of the previous year, the VDMA said.


A 7 percent growth in domestic orders was inadequate to offset a 22 percent plunge in foreign orders in December.


In the fourth quarter of 2016, engineering orders fell 8 percent amid a 12 percent decline in foreign demand. Domestic bookings grew 4 percent.


"In contrast to the previous year, the year-end spurt in orders failed to materialize," VDMA Chief Economist Ralph Wiechers said.


"Given the many political uncertainties in the world, nothing more could be expected," Wiechers added.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 6,5% Kobalt!
Tesla in der Kobalt-Falle - Börsenstar startet Kobalt-Deal - 1.800% in 24 Monaten!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 6,5% Kobalt! Tesla in der Kobalt-Falle - Börsenstar startet Kobalt-Deal - 1.800% in 24 Monaten!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
12:52 , dpa-AFX
Newell Brands, Inc. Announces 158% Increase [...]
12:51 , dpa-AFX
Hasbro Inc. Bottom Line Advances 18% In Q4
12:50 , dpa-AFX
Wall Street Set To Open Higher
12:48 , dpa-AFX
German Engineering Industry Orders Drop 2% [...]
12:45 , dpa-AFX
Express Scripts Report: U.S. Drug Spending U [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...