Erweiterte Funktionen


German Employment Increases In 2016




02.01.17 09:00
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's employment increased for more than ten years in 2016, data from Destatis showed Monday.


The number of persons in employment increased by 425,000, or 1 percent from the same period of the previous year. This was larger than an increase of 377,000 people, or 0.9 percent posted in 2015.


Roughly 43.4 million persons were in employment in 2016. This was the highest level since German reunification.


Higher labor force participation of the domestic population and the immigration of foreign workers offset negative demographic effects.


At the same time, unemployment declined by 160,000 or 8.2 percent to just under 1.8 million on an annual average in 2016.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor!
466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor! 466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!

Monument Mining Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:40 , dpa-AFX
Monro Muffler Brake Appoints Brian D'Ambros [...]
14:37 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Zahlreiche Steuererhöhungen für Gr [...]
14:33 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: TUI AG (english)
14:27 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Früherer HRE-Chef Funke muss vo [...]
14:25 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: TUI AG (english)
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...