German Economy Likely To Grow 1.5% In 2017: BDI

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The German economy is likely to expand 1.5 percent in 2017, the BDI Federation of German Industries said Tuesday.





"In view of the global political uncertainty which poses a particular danger to our economy, future growth cannot be taken for granted," BDI President, Dieter Kempf, said in Berlin.

He said Germany will have to work harder to maintain its current level of prosperity.

Further, he said German business will listen carefully when Donald Trump outlines the plans for his presidency in the USA. He cautioned about a trend shift away from free trade towards isolationism.

