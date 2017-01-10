Erweiterte Funktionen


German Economy Likely To Grow 1.5% In 2017: BDI




10.01.17 13:37
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The German economy is likely to expand 1.5 percent in 2017, the BDI Federation of German Industries said Tuesday.


"In view of the global political uncertainty which poses a particular danger to our economy, future growth cannot be taken for granted," BDI President, Dieter Kempf, said in Berlin.


He said Germany will have to work harder to maintain its current level of prosperity.


Further, he said German business will listen carefully when Donald Trump outlines the plans for his presidency in the USA. He cautioned about a trend shift away from free trade towards isolationism.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Nach Franco Nevada und Silver Wheaton! Tenbagger mit Gold-Aktientip Metalla Royalty and Streaming!  
 
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Nach Franco Nevada und Silver Wheaton! Tenbagger mit Gold-Aktientip Metalla Royalty and Streaming!

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:02 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Krombacher Brauerei GmbH & Co. / Kro [...]
14:00 , dpa-AFX
Zimmer Biomet Sees Q4 Sales Above View
13:59 , dpa-AFX
Überlanger Rechtsstreit - EU soll 57 000 Euro [...]
13:58 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: TTL Information T [...]
13:57 , dpa-AFX
New City Energy Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...