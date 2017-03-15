Erweiterte Funktionen

German Economic Growth Gained Momentum In Q1, Ministry Says




15.03.17 15:41
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's economic growth likely accelerated in the first quarter, building on the revival seen in the final three months of 2016, the Economy Ministry said Wednesday.


Gross domestic product expanded 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016 after a modest 0.1 percent growth in the previous three months.


Manufacturing output growth was strong in January and the order situation remains goods despite a sharp decline at the start of the year, the ministry noted.


Further, the positive developments on the labor market continue and supports private consumption, the ministry added.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
140,45 € 141,40 € -0,95 € -0,67% 15.03./17:17
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007664039 766403 156,55 € 101,25 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		140,399 € -0,98%  17:29
Xetra 140,45 € -0,67%  17:17
Nasdaq OTC Other 147,61 $ -0,77%  16:56
Stuttgart 140,325 € -0,97%  17:15
Frankfurt 140,28 € -1,21%  16:54
Hamburg 140,10 € -1,27%  16:31
Düsseldorf 140,20 € -1,43%  16:47
München 139,80 € -1,48%  13:58
Berlin 139,55 € -3,04%  14:55
Hannover 139,60 € -3,26%  14:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
