German Economic Growth Gained Momentum In Q1, Ministry Says

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's economic growth likely accelerated in the first quarter, building on the revival seen in the final three months of 2016, the Economy Ministry said Wednesday.





Gross domestic product expanded 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016 after a modest 0.1 percent growth in the previous three months.

Manufacturing output growth was strong in January and the order situation remains goods despite a sharp decline at the start of the year, the ministry noted.

Further, the positive developments on the labor market continue and supports private consumption, the ministry added.

