German Court Dismisses EUR 1.2 Bln Damages Claim Against Porsche

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Porsche Automobil Holding SE (POAHY.



PK, POAHF.PK) said Friday that Germany's Federal Court of Justice has in a final judgment dismissed claims of 1.2 billion euros asserted by U.S. hedge funds against the company.

The final judgment ends years of litigation arising from Porsche's failed bid to take full control of Volkswagen AG (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE). The final judgment cannot be appealed.

The Federal Court of Justice dismissed an appeal lodged by 19 plaintiffs against the non-admission of an appeal against the judgment of the Higher Regional Court of Stuttgart on March 26, 2015.

The U.S. hedge funds had last asserted claims against Porsche of around 1.2 billion euros due to damages they suffered from alleged short selling transactions as well as swaps and options relating to ordinary shares of Volkswagen in 2008. Porsche currently holds a 30.8 percent stake in Volkswagen.

The hedge funds have alleged that Porsche did not keep investors properly informed while it was increasing its stake in Volkswagen since 2005.

In October 2008, Porsche disclosed that it owned a 74.1 percent stake in Volkswagen and planned to increase the stake to 75 percent in 2009.

At that time, the company said its disclosure would give so called short sellers - financial institutions which bet on a falling share price in Volkswagen - the opportunity to settle their relevant positions without rush and without facing major risks.

Volkswagen's shares surged after Porsche revealed its stake, as short sellers rushed to cover bets that the stock would fall. Porsche later denied all responsibility for the market distortions and for the resulting risks to which short sellers exposed themselves.

According to Porsche, the massive increase in Volkswagen's stock price was due to speculative short sellers buying Volkswagen shares to fulfill their delivery obligations.

Porsche noted Friday that with the Federal Court of Justice's decision, the claim has now been dismissed in a final judgment. The Regional Court of Stuttgart and the Higher Regional Court of Stuttgart had dismissed the plaintiffs' earlier appeals.

Manfred Döss, member of the executive board of Porsche SE responsible for legal affairs and compliance, said, "With this decision, for the first time claims for over one billion euro against Porsche SE were dismissed in a final judgment of Germany's highest civil court. After the final acquittal in the criminal proceedings in July 2016, this is the next important step for our company."

