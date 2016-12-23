German Consumer Sentiment To Improve Next Month: GfK

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer confidence is set to improve in the first month of 2017, the Nuremberg-based market research group GfK said in its monthly survey report on Friday.





The forward-looking consumer confidence index rose to 9.9 in January, in line with expectations, from 9.8 in December. This means that the index is expected to enjoy a strong start to 2017.

Among components of index, economic expectations increased slightly and income expectations logged a significant growth. In contrast, propensity to buy suffered moderate losses.

The economic expectations index climbed for the third straight month, to 16.4 in December from 15.3 in November.

Consumers evidently do not expect the result of the US presidential elections to have any direct impact on the German economy over the next few months.

After falling for three months in a row, income expectations climbed 11.1 points to 55.6 points in December.

However, the year-end propensity to buy has not benefited from the improved economic and income expectations. The corresponding indicator dropped 3.2 points to 48.0 in December.

