German Consumer Sentiment Set To Fall In April




23.03.17 08:31
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer sentiment index is set to weaken in April, survey data from the market research group GfK showed Thursday.


The forward-looking consumer confidence index dropped to 9.8 in April from 10.0 in March. The indicator was forecast to remain unchanged at 10.0.


While economic expectation and the propensity to buy picked up again after a decline in the previous month, income expectations dropped marginally.


The economic expectations index rose 8.4 points to 18.1 in March. After a very strong economic year in 2016 with an economic growth of 1.9 percent, consumers generally have positive expectations concerning economic development this year, GfK said.


In contrast to the economic expectations, the income expectations index dropped for the second time in a row, to 43.4 points in March.


Propensity to buy gained 3.9 points, thus largely compensating for losses from the previous month totaling six points. The indicator stood at 55.5 points.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



