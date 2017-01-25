German Construction Orders Decline In November

Erweiterte Funktionen


25.01.17 08:28
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The total value of new orders received by the German construction industry decreased in November, figures from Destatis showed Wednesday.


The seasonally, working-day and price-adjusted orders in construction dropped 1.0 percent month-over-month in November.


However, the volume of orders received after October 2016 reached the second highest value since March 2002, the agency reported.


On a yearly basis, construction new orders climbed a working-day and price adjusted 4.9 percent in November.


In building construction and civil and underground engineering, in establishments of enterprises with 20 or more persons, turnover increased 6.3 percent compared with November 2015.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
