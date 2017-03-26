German Chancellor Merkel's Party Wins Elections In Western State Of Saarland

Erweiterte Funktionen


26.03.17 20:35
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party won elections in the western state of Saarland, underscoring the challenge facing her Social Democratic rivals as they seek to deny her a fourth term in September, according to reports.


In the first test of voter support ahead of the 2017 federal election, Merkel's Christian Democratic Union took more than 40 percent to about 30 percent for the Social Democrats, according to projections by broadcasters ARD and ZDF after Sunday's vote. The anti-capitalist Left Party was projected third with 12-13 percent, with the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany at about 6 percent.


If confirmed, the result ensures the CDU will return at the head of a state coalition with the Social Democratic Party, mirroring the national government Merkel leads in Berlin. That's a blow to SPD leader Martin Schulz, whose announcement as Merkel's challenger for the chancellery in the Sept. 24 election has lifted his Social Democrats out of nowhere back into contention in national polls.


