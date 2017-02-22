Erweiterte Funktionen


German Business Sentiment Improves Unexpectedly In February




22.02.17 10:38
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German business sentiment improved unexpectedly in February, reports said citing survey data from Ifo institute on Wednesday.


The business sentiment index rose to 111.0 in February, while economists forecast the score to fall to 109.6 from 109.8 in January.


Likewise, the current conditions indicator climbed to 118.4. The reading was expected to fall to 116.6 from 116.9 in the prior month.


The expectations index came in at 104 in February versus 103.2 in January. The expected reading was 103.


