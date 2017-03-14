German Business Insolvencies At Record Low

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German business insolvencies declined in 2016 to the lowest level since the enactment of the Insolvency Statute in 1999, data from Destatis showed Tuesday.





German local courts reported 21,518 business insolvencies in 2016, which represented a decline of 6.9 percent from 2015.

An increase in the number of business insolvencies was last observed in the crisis year of 2009, when it rose 11.6 percent.

