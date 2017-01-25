Erweiterte Funktionen


German Business Confidence Weakens In January




25.01.17 10:53
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German business confidence weakened in January, survey data from the Ifo institute showed Wednesday.


The business climate index dropped to 109.8 in January from 111.0 in December. The score was forecast to rise to 111.3.


Meanwhile, the current conditions index rose marginally to 116.9 from revised 116.7 in the prior month. The expected score was 117.


The expectations index declined unexpectedly to 103.2 from revised 105.5 in December. Economists had forecast the index to improve to 105.8.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Potentielles Weltklasse-Lithium-Projekt vervierfacht!
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme - Potentielles Weltklasse-Lithium-Projekt vervierfacht! Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
11:39 , dpa-AFX
Transparency ruft Politik zu mehr Transparenz [...]
11:37 , dpa-AFX
Investitionen von Finanzfirmen in Mittelstand fa [...]
11:36 , dpa-AFX
Fast drei Millionen Menschen arbeiten im Gesu [...]
11:36 , dpa-AFX
Tsipras schließt vorgezogene Wahlen aus - zw [...]
11:35 , dpa-AFX
WisdomTree Issuer PLC : Net Asset Value(s)
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...