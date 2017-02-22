German Business Confidence Improves Suggesting Stronger Growth Momentum

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German business confidence unexpectedly improved in February on an upbeat assessment of the current economic situation and greater optimism for the future, adding to evidence that suggests growth is gaining momentum in the biggest euro area economy.





The business climate index rose to 111.0 in February from a revised 109.9 in January, the Munich-based Ifo Institute said Wednesday. Economists had expected the reading to fall to 109.6. In December, the index was at the same level, which was the highest since March 2014.

The current conditions index climbed to 118.4 from 116.9, marking the highest level since August 2011. Economists had expected a decline to 116.6.

The expectations index rose to 104 in February from 103.2 in January. The expected reading was 103.

"After making a cautious start to the year, the German economy is back on track," the Ifo Institute President Clemens Fuest said.

The survey carried out among nearly 7,000 firms showed that morale among German manufacturers strengthened as the outlook brightened amid a strong pick up in demand and new work. Sentiment improved in wholesaling, but fell in retailing. Confidence among constructors eased partly due to bad weather.

"Sentiment is defying the risks stemming from Trump and the French presidential elections - especially as consumption is strong," Commerzbank analyst Joerg Kraemer said.

The Purchasing Managers' survey showed on Tuesday that the German private sector expanded robustly in February amid strong demand and job creation. The growth was led by the manufacturing sector.

The German economic growth improved on domestic demand and investment in the fourth quarter of 2016 despite weak contribution from the net trade.

Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent sequentially, faster than the revised 0.1 percent rise in the third quarter. In 2016 as a whole, the economy expanded 1.9 percent.

The German economy is set to expand further in the first quarter, mainly led by the industrial sector, the Bundesbank said in its monthly report released on Tuesday. The rising energy prices could have a dampening effect on private consumption, the bank noted.

However, political uncertainty pose significant risks to the economic outlook. On the domestic front, the country is set for a national election in September.

Globally, Germany's record trade surplus is irking the Donald Trump administration in the U.S., which has accused the country of profiting from a weak euro.

"It would go too far to label the new US administration as the biggest risk to Germany's economic outlook, but with almost 10 percent of all German exports going to the US and another 5 percent going to the UK, it is hard to see how exports could become a strong growth driver in 2017," ING Bank economist Carsten Brzeski said.

Germany's trade surplus hit a record high of EUR 252.9 billion in 2016, clearly exceeding the previous peak of EUR 244.3 billion achieved in 2015. Exports expanded 1.2 percent and imports gained 0.6 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

