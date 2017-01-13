Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Intel":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


George Soros Lost Nearly $1 Bln. After Trump Win: Report




13.01.17 19:14
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire hedge-fund manager George Soros has reportedly lost about $1 billion following Donald Trump's unexpected victory in US Presidential elections.


According to a WSJ report, the stock-market rally fueled by Trump's Nov 8 election victory led to Soros losing nearly $1 billion, while his former deputy Stanley Druckenmiller gained a "sizable profit."


The Journal report citing unnamed people close to the matter said that Soros was cautious about the market going into the election and became bearish after Trump won.


Stocks and Treasury yields have risen after Trump's victory, largely due to the belief that Trump's rule will loosen regulations in certain sectors and lower tax rates.


Soros' hedge fund, Soros Fund Management, manages about $30 billion for Soros and his family. Soros was a supporter of Hillary Clinton's campaign.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Lithium-Abnahmedeals mit Chinesen voraus! 400% mit Lithium-Aktientip Lithium Energy Products Inc.!  
 
Lithium Energy Products Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
36,69 $ 36,71 $ -0,02 $ -0,05% 13.01./20:38
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4581401001 855681 38,36 $ 27,68 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		34,588 € +0,32%  19:52
Berlin 34,465 € +0,92%  13:38
Stuttgart 34,513 € +0,41%  19:02
Frankfurt 34,522 € +0,20%  19:00
Nasdaq 36,69 $ -0,05%  20:38
Hannover 34,495 € -0,14%  08:08
München 34,62 € -0,17%  08:06
Düsseldorf 34,47 € -0,42%  09:14
Hamburg 34,495 € -0,45%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium-Abnahmedeals mit Chinesen voraus! 400% mit Lithium-Aktientip Lithium Energy Products Inc.!

Lithium Energy Products Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3879 Intel - ein kurzfristiger Trade? 14.12.16
75 Inside: Intel 05.01.16
390 Intel - Es gibt noch viel zu err. 12.03.15
8 Intel leidet 28.09.12
12 Intel 11.05.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...