Genus HY Pre-tax Profit Down 12%, But Sales Increase




23.02.17 09:53
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Animal genetics company Genus plc (GNS.

L) reported a 12 percent decrease in statutory pre-tax profit for the six-month period ended December 31, 2016, reflecting non-cash fair value reductions in biological assets.


For the half year, statutory profit before tax fell to 11.4 million pounds from 12.9 million pounds last year. However, adjusted profit before tax rose to 25.1 million pounds from 23.8 million pounds last year.


Basic earnings per share declined 24 percent to 13.3 pence, while adjusted basic earnings per share increased 6 percent to 30.5 pence.


Revenue for the six-month period increased 18 percent, or 3 percent in constant currency, to 222.1 million pounds from 188.3 million pounds last year.


The increase in revenue was primarily due to increased porcine breeding stock sales in China and continued PIC royalty growth.


Looking ahead, the company said it expects to make further progress during the second half of the year and anticipates that its full-year performance will be in line with expectations.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

