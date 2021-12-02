Genuit Group - Outlook maintained

Revenue momentum has remained strong well into H221 and Genuit’s profit expectations for FY21 are in line with the market’s. The company’s share price has retraced to start-year levels recently (and underperformed the FTSE All-Share Index by 10% in the last month), with no change to business fundamentals in our view. While short-term challenges (such as supply chain strains) are present, we consider that overall market risk is lower now compared to the lockdown-driven uncertainties of 2020.