Erweiterte Funktionen



Genuit Group - Outlook maintained




02.12.21 14:36
Edison Investment Research

Revenue momentum has remained strong well into H221 and Genuit’s profit expectations for FY21 are in line with the market’s. The company’s share price has retraced to start-year levels recently (and underperformed the FTSE All-Share Index by 10% in the last month), with no change to business fundamentals in our view. While short-term challenges (such as supply chain strains) are present, we consider that overall market risk is lower now compared to the lockdown-driven uncertainties of 2020.

