Genuine Parts Co Q4 Income Falls 5%
21.02.17 14:54
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genuine Parts Co (GPC) announced earnings for fourth quarter that retreated from last year.
The company said its profit totaled $152.52 million, or $1.02 per share. This was lower than $161.27 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $3.78 billion. This was up from $3.68 billion last year.
Genuine Parts Co earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $152.52 Mln. vs. $161.27 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.4% -EPS (Q4): $1.02 vs. $1.07 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q4): $3.78 Bln vs. $3.68 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.7%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.70 - $4.80
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,25 $
|100,67 $
|-1,42 $
|-1,41%
|21.02./15:51
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3724601055
|858406
|105,97 $
|86,61 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|94,556 €
|0,00%
|20.02.17
|Stuttgart
|94,747 €
|+0,68%
|08:05
|Düsseldorf
|94,74 €
|+0,25%
|08:14
|Frankfurt
|94,737 €
|+0,25%
|08:20
|München
|94,90 €
|+0,16%
|08:09
|NYSE
|99,25 $
|-1,41%
|15:51