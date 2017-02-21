Genuine Parts Co Q4 Income Falls 5%

Erweiterte Funktionen



21.02.17 14:54
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genuine Parts Co (GPC) announced earnings for fourth quarter that retreated from last year.


The company said its profit totaled $152.52 million, or $1.02 per share. This was lower than $161.27 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $3.78 billion. This was up from $3.68 billion last year.


Genuine Parts Co earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $152.52 Mln. vs. $161.27 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.4% -EPS (Q4): $1.02 vs. $1.07 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q4): $3.78 Bln vs. $3.68 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.7%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.70 - $4.80


Bitte warten...