Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Fiserv":
 Aktien      OS    


Genpact To Buy Item Processing Assets Of Fiserv Australia; Terms Undisclosed




06.02.17 07:20
dpa-AFX


BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Genpact (G) said Monday that it has signed a definitive agreement with global financial services technology solutions provider Fiserv Inc.

(FISV), to acquire the assets of its Australia-based Item Processing Business (IPB), which serves three of the four major retail banks in Australia, handling approximately 70 percent of all checks processed in the Australian market. Financial terms will not be disclosed.


The IPB provides superior client service outcomes and operational economies of scale to a mission-critical process that is an essential part of the Australian financial ecosystem. The IPB's clients benefit from the integration of industry-leading processes, technology, and employee expertise to significantly improve payment processing operations that handle more than 100 million checks annually.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige Bohrergebnisse - Vorläufige Machbarkeitsstudie in Kürze!
Europas größtes Lithium-Vorkommen - 311% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,15 € 99,15 € -   € 0,00% 06.02./08:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3377381088 881793 105,90 € 79,09 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		99,15 € 0,00%  03.02.17
Frankfurt 99,80 € +1,84%  08:02
Nasdaq 106,72 $ +1,19%  03.02.17
München 98,80 € +1,14%  08:00
Düsseldorf 97,93 € 0,00%  03.02.17
Hamburg 97,69 € 0,00%  03.02.17
Berlin 98,80 € -0,20%  08:01
Stuttgart 98,718 € -0,45%  08:04
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Erstklassige Bohrergebnisse - Vorläufige Machbarkeitsstudie in Kürze! Europas größtes Lithium-Vorkommen - 311% Lithium-Aktientip!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
4 FISERV - gut entwickelt 10.11.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...