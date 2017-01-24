Genmab Says 2016 Sales Of Darzalex Totaled $572 Mln

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Johnson & Johnson":

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Genmab A/S (GMXAY.PK, GNMSF.OB) said that worldwide net sales of Darzalex, or daratumumab, as reported by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) were $572 million in 2016. This comprised of net sales of $471 million in the U.



S. and net sales in the rest of the world of $101 million.

Genmab will receive royalties on the worldwide net sales of Darzalex under the exclusive worldwide license to Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop, manufacture and commercialize Darzalex.

Darzalex was approved in the U.S. in November 2015 and in Europe in May 2016. Net sales of Darzalex in the U.S. in 2015 were $20 million, resulting in royalty income of 16 million Danish Kroner to Genmab.

