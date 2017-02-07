Erweiterte Funktionen

General Motors Company Reveals 71% Fall In Q4 Earnings




07.02.17 23:58
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Company (GM) reported a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.


The company said its bottom line fell to $1.84 billion, or $1.19 per share. This was down from $6.27 billion, or $3.92 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $43.92 billion. This was up from $39.62 billion last year.


General Motors Company earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $1.84 Bln. vs. $6.27 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -70.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.19 vs. $3.92 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -69.6% -Revenue (Q4): $43.92 Bln vs. $39.62 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.9%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



