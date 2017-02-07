General Motors Company Reveals 71% Fall In Q4 Earnings
07.02.17 23:58
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Company (GM) reported a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.
The company said its bottom line fell to $1.84 billion, or $1.19 per share. This was down from $6.27 billion, or $3.92 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $43.92 billion. This was up from $39.62 billion last year.
General Motors Company earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $1.84 Bln. vs. $6.27 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -70.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.19 vs. $3.92 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -69.6% -Revenue (Q4): $43.92 Bln vs. $39.62 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.9%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|35,10 $
|36,83 $
|-1,73 $
|-4,70%
|07.02./23:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US37045V1008
|A1C9CM
|38,38 $
|26,69 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|32,901 €
|-3,10%
|07.02.17
|Hannover
|34,50 €
|+2,54%
|07.02.17
|Hamburg
|34,50 €
|+2,43%
|07.02.17
|Stuttgart
|33,004 €
|-2,62%
|07.02.17
|München
|32,635 €
|-2,73%
|07.02.17
|Berlin
|32,49 €
|-4,07%
|07.02.17
|Frankfurt
|32,498 €
|-4,44%
|07.02.17
|NYSE
|35,10 $
|-4,70%
|07.02.17
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|167
|GM - wann stehen die wieder .
|10.01.17
|3
|General Motors - Turnaround K.
|02.06.15
|3
|General Motors OPEL TATA-M.
|08.11.11
|12
|GM die neue - Aktien kommen.
|13.05.11