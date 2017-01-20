Erweiterte Funktionen

General Electric Reports Q4 Adj. EPS Of $0.50 Ex. Items; Revenues Down 2%




20.01.17 13:44
dpa-AFX


FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - General Electric Company (GE) reported that its fourth-quarter Industrial operating plus Verticals EPS, a non-GAAP measure, decreased to $0.46 from $0.52 last year.

Industrial operating plus Verticals earnings excluding gains & restructuring was $0.50 compared to $0.47. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.46 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Industrial operating earnings plus Verticals earnings declined 19% to $4.08 billion. Fourth-quarter earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareowners was $3.48 billion or $0.39 per share compared to $2.57 billion or $0.26 per share.


Fourth-quarter total revenues and other income decreased 2% to $33.09 billion from $33.89 billion, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $33.63 billion for the quarter. Fourth-quarter orders were up 4%, up 2% organic including Alstom.


"We executed on our 2016 goals and continued to drive growth across our businesses through the GE Store while investing in additive manufacturing and digital technology. We delivered $1.49 of earnings per share this year and 1% of organic growth. We reported $32.6 billion of free cash flow and dispositions and returned $30.5 billion to shareowners through dividends and buyback. We will continue to invest in the Industrial Internet to lead in productivity and performance for our customers in 2017," stated Jeff Immelt, Chairman and CEO.


For fiscal 2017, General Electric estimates Industrial operating plus Vertical EPS in a range of $1.60-1.70. Analysts expect the company to report fiscal 2017 earnings of $1.66 per share.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



