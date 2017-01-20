Erweiterte Funktionen

General Electric Co Reports 20% Decline In Q4 Earnings




20.01.17 13:09
dpa-AFX


FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - General Electric Co (GE) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.


The company said its earnings dropped to $4.08 billion, or $0.46 per share. This was lower than $5.07 billion, or $0.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.4% to $33.09 billion. This was down from $33.89 billion last year.


General Electric Co earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $4.08 Bln. vs. $5.07 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -19.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.46 vs. $0.52 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q4): $33.09 Bln vs. $33.89 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.4%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
28,719 € 29,179 € -0,46 € -1,58% 20.01./15:09
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3696041033 851144 31,17 € 23,91 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		28,719 € -1,58%  15:06
NYSE 31,21 $ 0,00%  19.01.17
Düsseldorf 29,265 € -0,02%  10:11
München 29,35 € -0,05%  10:17
Hannover 29,23 € -0,26%  08:16
Hamburg 29,00 € -1,06%  13:49
Berlin 29,03 € -1,09%  14:00
Stuttgart 28,805 € -1,43%  14:23
Frankfurt 28,845 € -1,55%  14:40
  = Realtime
