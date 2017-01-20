General Electric Co Reports 20% Decline In Q4 Earnings
20.01.17 13:09
dpa-AFX
FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - General Electric Co (GE) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.
The company said its earnings dropped to $4.08 billion, or $0.46 per share. This was lower than $5.07 billion, or $0.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.4% to $33.09 billion. This was down from $33.89 billion last year.
General Electric Co earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $4.08 Bln. vs. $5.07 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -19.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.46 vs. $0.52 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q4): $33.09 Bln vs. $33.89 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.4%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|28,719 €
|29,179 €
|-0,46 €
|-1,58%
|20.01./15:09
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3696041033
|851144
|31,17 €
|23,91 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|28,719 €
|-1,58%
|15:06
|NYSE
|31,21 $
|0,00%
|19.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|29,265 €
|-0,02%
|10:11
|München
|29,35 €
|-0,05%
|10:17
|Hannover
|29,23 €
|-0,26%
|08:16
|Hamburg
|29,00 €
|-1,06%
|13:49
|Berlin
|29,03 €
|-1,09%
|14:00
|Stuttgart
|28,805 €
|-1,43%
|14:23
|Frankfurt
|28,845 €
|-1,55%
|14:40
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|814
|General Electric (GE, General E.
|10.01.17
|169
|DOW & NASDAQ Einzelwertet.
|05.01.16
|94
|General Electric 2012 weiter a.
|14.12.15
|2
|Löschung
|28.10.12
|11
|Unterbewertet
|16.10.10