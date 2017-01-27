Erweiterte Funktionen

General Dynamics Corp. Q4 Profit Advances 4%




27.01.17 13:48
dpa-AFX


FALLS CHURCH (dpa-AFX) - General Dynamics Corp.

(SBUX;) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line climbed to $797 million, or $2.58 per share. This was higher than $764 million, or $2.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.52 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $8.23 billion. This was up from $7.81 billion last year.


General Dynamics Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $797 Mln. vs. $764 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.3% -EPS (Q4): $2.58 vs. $2.40 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.5% -Analysts Estimate: $2.52 -Revenue (Q4): $8.23 Bln vs. $7.81 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.4%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
186,52 $ 177,30 $ 9,22 $ +5,20% 27.01./18:37
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3695501086 851143 187,37 $ 122,67 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		173,254 € +5,05%  18:45
NYSE 186,52 $ +5,20%  18:36
Stuttgart 171,628 € +4,67%  17:17
Frankfurt 169,621 € +3,05%  16:18
Hamburg 167,00 € +2,40%  14:42
München 165,81 € +1,63%  08:00
Berlin 165,85 € +1,04%  08:00
Düsseldorf 165,00 € +1,02%  09:11
  = Realtime
