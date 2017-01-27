General Dynamics Corp. Q4 Profit Advances 4%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "General Dynamics":

FALLS CHURCH (dpa-AFX) - General Dynamics Corp.



(SBUX;) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line climbed to $797 million, or $2.58 per share. This was higher than $764 million, or $2.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.52 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $8.23 billion. This was up from $7.81 billion last year.

General Dynamics Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $797 Mln. vs. $764 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.3% -EPS (Q4): $2.58 vs. $2.40 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.5% -Analysts Estimate: $2.52 -Revenue (Q4): $8.23 Bln vs. $7.81 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.4%

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM