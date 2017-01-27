General Dynamics Corp. Q4 Profit Advances 4%
27.01.17 13:48
dpa-AFX
FALLS CHURCH (dpa-AFX) - General Dynamics Corp.
(SBUX;) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $797 million, or $2.58 per share. This was higher than $764 million, or $2.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.52 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $8.23 billion. This was up from $7.81 billion last year.
General Dynamics Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $797 Mln. vs. $764 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.3% -EPS (Q4): $2.58 vs. $2.40 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.5% -Analysts Estimate: $2.52 -Revenue (Q4): $8.23 Bln vs. $7.81 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.4%
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|186,52 $
|177,30 $
|9,22 $
|+5,20%
|27.01./18:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3695501086
|851143
|187,37 $
|122,67 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|173,254 €
|+5,05%
|18:45
|NYSE
|186,52 $
|+5,20%
|18:36
|Stuttgart
|171,628 €
|+4,67%
|17:17
|Frankfurt
|169,621 €
|+3,05%
|16:18
|Hamburg
|167,00 €
|+2,40%
|14:42
|München
|165,81 €
|+1,63%
|08:00
|Berlin
|165,85 €
|+1,04%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|165,00 €
|+1,02%
|09:11
