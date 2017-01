General Dynamics Climbs To Record High On Q4 Earnings

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "General Dynamics":

FALLS CHURCH (dpa-AFX) - Shares of General Dynamics (GD) have moved notably higher during trading on Friday, with the defense contractor climbing by 4.3 percent to a record intraday high.





The advance by General Dynamics comes after the company reported better than expected fourth quarter earnings, although its revenues fell below forecasts.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM