Genentech: FDA Grants Priority Review For TECENTRIQ

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY.



PK), announced the U.S. FDA has accepted the company's supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) and granted Priority Review for TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab) for the treatment of people with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma who are ineligible for cisplatin chemotherapy, and are either previously untreated or have disease progression at least 12 months after receiving chemotherapy before surgery or after surgery. The FDA will make a decision on approval by April 30, 2017.

TECENTRIQ is currently approved by the FDA to treat people with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma who have disease progression during or following platinum-based chemotherapy or whose disease has worsened within 12 months of neoadjuvant or adjuvant platinum-based chemotherapy.

