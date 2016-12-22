Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Roche Genussscheine":
 Zertifikate      OS    


Genentech: Emicizumab HAVEN 1 Study Meets Primary Endpoint




22.12.16 07:27
dpa-AFX


SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), announced that the primary endpoint has been met for the Phase III HAVEN 1 study evaluating emicizumab prophylaxis in people 12 years of age or older with hemophilia A and inhibitors to factor VIII.

The study showed a statistically significant reduction in the number of bleeds over time in people treated with emicizumab prophylaxis compared to those receiving no prophylactic treatment. The study also met all secondary endpoints.


HAVEN 1 is the first Phase III study in the emicizumab clinical development program to report results. The company said the data from the study will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and submitted to health authorities around the world for approval consideration.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
217,129 € 217,224 € -0,095 € -0,04% 22.12./20:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0012032048 855167 257,49 € 201,85 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		217,129 € -0,04%  18:56
Düsseldorf 218,20 € +0,44%  11:59
Nasdaq OTC Other 227,00 $ -0,22%  20:07
Xetra 217,00 € -0,34%  17:36
Hamburg 216,51 € -0,36%  16:58
Stuttgart 216,16 € -0,39%  16:53
Berlin 216,45 € -0,73%  18:45
Frankfurt 216,955 € -0,75%  17:40
München 216,42 € -0,76%  15:44
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
158 Roche Holding :: Kaufsignal auf. 14:21
  Dossier über Roche und Merck 29.08.06
41 Vogelgrippeaktien - jetzt gehts. 21.02.06
3 lohnt jetzt ein roche einstieg? 13.10.05
  +++Morgenbericht mit Terminen. 16.03.05
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...