Genentech: Emicizumab HAVEN 1 Study Meets Primary Endpoint

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Roche Genussscheine":

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), announced that the primary endpoint has been met for the Phase III HAVEN 1 study evaluating emicizumab prophylaxis in people 12 years of age or older with hemophilia A and inhibitors to factor VIII.



The study showed a statistically significant reduction in the number of bleeds over time in people treated with emicizumab prophylaxis compared to those receiving no prophylactic treatment. The study also met all secondary endpoints.

HAVEN 1 is the first Phase III study in the emicizumab clinical development program to report results. The company said the data from the study will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and submitted to health authorities around the world for approval consideration.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM