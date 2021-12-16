Erweiterte Funktionen
Gemfields Group - Coloured gemstones’ time to sparkle and shine
16.12.21 14:34
Edison Investment Research
Record Q4 emerald and ruby auctions, which generated US$37.8m and US$88.4m respectively, took Gemfields’ total gemstone auction sales for 2021 to US$239.6m, an all-time high that exceeds the 2019 total of US$200.6m. The results indicate a strong market for coloured gemstones. Gemfields provides investors with unique exposure to this subsector and we have updated our forecasts to reflect stronger gemstone prices.
