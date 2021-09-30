Erweiterte Funktionen
Gemfields Group - A new strategic shareholder
30.09.21 14:44
Edison Investment Research
We believe the phased purchase of a 26.17% stake in Gemfields by mining holding company Assore International Holdings should be regarded as a vote of confidence in Gemfields’ value proposition. Despite recent share price appreciation, the current price remains more than 30% below our DCF sum-of-the-parts valuation of ZAR4.69/share. Strong results, including US$23.1m at the July/August commercial quality emerald auction, reflect a strong coloured gemstone market. H1 results saw EBITDA of US$43.5m from revenues of US$97.2m.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,19 $
|0,15 $
|0,04 $
|+26,67%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GG00BG0KTL52
|A2JRRP
|0,19 $
|0,095 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,19 $
|+26,67%
|18:04
|Berlin
|0,184 €
|+6,98%
|17:20
|Stuttgart
|0,173 €
|+6,13%
|17:26
|Frankfurt
|0,159 €
|-3,05%
|08:01
= Realtime
