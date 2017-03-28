Erweiterte Funktionen


Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)




28.03.17 13:46
dpa-AFX


GEIGER COUNTER LIMITED




Date of 28/03/2017 Announcement:




Net Asset Values per share as 27/03/2017 at:




The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the company is noted below in pence per share.




              Pence per share


Geiger Counter Limited         26.86






--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Net asset value as at 27.03.2017 of Geiger Counter Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: GCL): NAV-bid........... : 26.86 GBp




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Geiger Counter Ltd via GlobeNewswire



B15FW33R15


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus!
525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus! 525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:33 , dpa-AFX
Hungary Holds Key Rate Unchanged For 10th [...]
14:29 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.3 - E2V Technologies PLC
14:27 , dpa-AFX
Bauernverbände warnen vor Überforderung der [...]
14:26 , dpa-AFX
Street Seems To Be More Optimistic
14:26 , dpa-AFX
Evangelische Bank will jede fünfte Stelle strei [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...