Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)




21.03.17 15:42
dpa-AFX


GEIGER COUNTER LIMITED




Date of 21/03/2017 Announcement:




Net Asset Values per share as 20/03/2017 at:




The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the company is noted below in pence per share.




              Pence per share


Geiger Counter Limited         29.36






--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Net asset value as at 20.03.2017 of Geiger Counter Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: GCL): NAV-bid........... : 29.36 GBp




