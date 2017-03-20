Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)

Erweiterte Funktionen


GEIGER COUNTER LIMITED


Date of Announcement:


20/03/2017


Net Asset Values per share as at:


17/03/2017


The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the company is noted below in pence per share.


Pence per share


Geiger Counter Limited 29.78







--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Net asset value as at 17.03.2017 of Geiger Counter Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: GCL): NAV-bid........... : 29.78 GBp




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Geiger Counter Ltd via GlobeNewswire



B15FW33R35


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


