Erweiterte Funktionen


Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)




17.03.17 15:13
dpa-AFX


GEIGER COUNTER LIMITED




Date of 17/03/2017 Announcement:




Net Asset Values per share as 16/03/2017 at:




The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the company is noted below in pence per share.




              Pence per share


Geiger Counter Limited         30.12






--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Net asset value as at 16.03.2017 of Geiger Counter Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: GCL): NAV-bid........... : 30.12 GBp




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Geiger Counter Ltd via GlobeNewswire



B15FW33R43


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - 1.000 Funktürme und 1 Mrd. Börsenwert!
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien! Verpflichtung Deutsche Telecom Ex-CEO!  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - 1.000 Funktürme und 1 Mrd. Börsenwert! 10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien! Verpflichtung Deutsche Telecom Ex-CEO!

Tower One Wireless Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
16:33 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: Change of CEO: José Luis Blan [...]
16:31 , dpa-AFX
Missing Oxford Comma Helps Dairy Drivers W [...]
16:30 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: GfK SE (english)
16:24 , dpa-AFX
Porsche SE Announces Potential Change In Sh [...]
16:22 , dpa-AFX
Finanzschwache Kommunen fordern Hilfe von B [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...