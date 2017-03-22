Erweiterte Funktionen

Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)




22.03.17 15:33
dpa-AFX


GEIGER COUNTER LIMITED




Date of 22/03/2017 Announcement:




Net Asset Values per share as 21/03/2017 at:




The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the company is noted below in pence per share.




              Pence per share


Geiger Counter Limited         27.61








--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Net asset value as at 21.03.2017 of Geiger Counter Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: GCL): NAV-bid........... : 27.61 GBp




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Geiger Counter Ltd via GlobeNewswire



B15FW33R43


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


