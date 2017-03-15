Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)

Erweiterte Funktionen


15.03.17 15:02
dpa-AFX


GEIGER COUNTER LIMITED




Date of 15/03/2017 Announcement:




Net Asset Values per share as 14/03/2017 at:




The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the company is noted below in pence per share.




              Pence per share


Geiger Counter Limited         29.00




--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Net asset value as at 14.03.2017 of Geiger Counter Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: GCL): NAV-bid........... : 29.00 GBp




