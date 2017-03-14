Erweiterte Funktionen


Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)




14.03.17 14:51
dpa-AFX


GEIGER COUNTER LIMITED




Date of Announcement:


14/03/2017




Net Asset Values per share as at:


13/03/2017




The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the company is noted below in pence per share.




Pence per share




Geiger Counter Limited




29.07




--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Net asset value as at 13.03.2017 of Geiger Counter Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: GCL): NAV-bid........... : 29.07 GBp




MMMM


