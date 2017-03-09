Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)

Erweiterte Funktionen


09.03.17 15:56
GEIGER COUNTER LIMITED




Date of 09/03/2017 Announcement:




Net Asset Values per share as 08/03/2017 at:




The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the company is noted below in pence per share.




              Pence per share


Geiger Counter Limited         29.26




Net asset value as at 08.03.2017 of Geiger Counter Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: GCL): NAV-bid........... : 29.26 GBp




