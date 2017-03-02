Erweiterte Funktionen


Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)




02.03.17 15:16
dpa-AFX


GEIGER COUNTER LIMITED




Date of 02/03/2017 Announcement:




Net Asset Values per share as 01/03/2017 at:




The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the company is noted below in pence per share.




              Pence per share


Geiger Counter Limited         31.06




--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Net asset value as at 01.03.2017 of Geiger Counter Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: GCL): NAV-bid........... : 31.06 GBp




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Geiger Counter Ltd via GlobeNewswire



B15FW33R32


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus - Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!

Maxtech Ventures Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
16:54 , dpa-AFX
Alliance Trust PLC : Transaction in Own Shar [...]
16:52 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: One Square Advisory Services G [...]
16:52 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: HolidayCheck Gro [...]
16:49 , dpa-AFX
IPO Watch: Will Investors Flock To Canada G [...]
16:48 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Rauswurf des BER-Chefs vertagt [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...