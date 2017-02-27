Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)

Erweiterte Funktionen


27.02.17 14:35
dpa-AFX


GEIGER COUNTER LIMITED




Date of 27/02/2017 Announcement:




Net Asset Values per share as 24/02/2017 at:




The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the company is noted below in pence per share.




              Pence per share


Geiger Counter Limited         31.06




--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Net asset value as at 24.02.2017 of Geiger Counter Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: GCL): NAV-bid........... : 31.06 GBp




