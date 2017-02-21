Erweiterte Funktionen


Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)




21.02.17 15:08
dpa-AFX


GEIGER COUNTER LIMITED




Date of 21/02/2017 Announcement:




Net Asset Values per share as 20/02/2017 at:




The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the company is noted below in pence per share.




              Pence per share


Geiger Counter Limited         33.40




--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Net asset value as at 20.02.2017 of Geiger Counter Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: GCL): NAV-bid........... : 33.40 GBp




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Geiger Counter Ltd via GlobeNewswire



B15FW33R27


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme perfekt - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte in Europa!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahmen hochgradiger Kobalt-Lagerstätten in Marokko voraus! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Zulieferer für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:56 , dpa-AFX
Toshiba To Sell Entire 65% Stake In Toshiba [...]
15:49 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Aida setzt künftig auf Gasantriebe [...]
15:47 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: SNP AG issues borrower's note [...]
15:42 , dpa-AFX
US Soldier Killed In Iraq
15:37 , dpa-AFX
RNC Files Record Setting $19.8 Million Januar [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...