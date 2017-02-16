Erweiterte Funktionen


Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)




16.02.17 14:58
dpa-AFX


GEIGER COUNTER LIMITED




Date of 16/02/2017 Announcement:




Net Asset Values per share as 15/02/2017 at:




The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the company is noted below in pence per share.




              Pence per share


Geiger Counter Limited         34.62




--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Net asset value as at 15.02.2017 of Geiger Counter Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: GCL): NAV-bid........... : 34.62 GBp




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Geiger Counter Ltd via GlobeNewswire



B15FW33R29


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme direkt neben Lithium X und Pure Energy!
Börsenstar baut Lithium-Lieferanten für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme direkt neben Lithium X und Pure Energy! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Lieferanten für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:58 , dpa-AFX
Norweger wollen weniger Geld aus milliardensc [...]
15:57 , dpa-AFX
ECB Minutes: Members Agreed To Look Throu [...]
15:57 , dpa-AFX
Philly Fed Index Soars To 33-Year High In Fe [...]
15:46 , dpa-AFX
Airbus weist alle Vorwürfe zum Eurofighter-G [...]
15:45 , dpa-AFX
Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. : Form 8.3 - [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...