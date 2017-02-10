Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)

Erweiterte Funktionen


10.02.17 13:39
dpa-AFX


GEIGER COUNTER LIMITED




Date of 10/02/2017 Announcement:




Net Asset Values per share as 09/02/2017 at:




The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the company is noted below in pence per share.




              Pence per share


Geiger Counter Limited         32.67




Net asset value as at 09.02.2017 of Geiger Counter Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: GCL): NAV-bid........... : 32.67 GBp




