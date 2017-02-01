Erweiterte Funktionen


Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)




01.02.17 15:24
dpa-AFX


GEIGER COUNTER LIMITED




Date of 01/02/2017 Announcement:




Net Asset Values per share as 31/01/2017 at:




The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the company is noted below in pence per share.




              Pence per share


Geiger Counter Limited         32.05






Net asset value as at 31.01.2017 of Geiger Counter Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: GCL): NAV-bid........... : 32.05 GBp




Aktuell
