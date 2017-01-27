Erweiterte Funktionen


Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)




27.01.17 14:53
dpa-AFX


GEIGER COUNTER LIMITED




Date of 27/01/2017 Announcement:




Net Asset Values per share as 26/01/2017 at:




The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the company is noted below in pence per share.




              Pence per share


Geiger Counter Limited         32.11






--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Net asset value as at 26.01.2017 of Geiger Counter Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: GCL): NAV-bid........... : 32.11 GBp




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Geiger Counter Ltd via GlobeNewswire



B15FW33R14


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
18:38 , dpa-AFX
VMWare Posting Strong Gain On Upbeat Q4 [...]
18:30 , dpa-AFX
Trump Expresses Support For "Nuclear Option" [...]
18:15 , dpa-AFX
European Markets Finished Mostly Lower On B [...]
18:02 , dpa-AFX
EU-Klage gegen russische Zölle bei Kleinlaster [...]
17:57 , dpa-AFX
New City Energy Ltd : Annual Financial Repo [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...