Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)




25.01.17 16:05
dpa-AFX


GEIGER COUNTER LIMITED




Date of Announcement: 25/01/2017




Net Asset Values per share as 24/01/2017 at:




The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the company is noted below in pence per share.




            Pence per share


Geiger Counter           33.51 Limited








--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Net asset value as at 24.01.2017 of Geiger Counter Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: GCL): NAV-bid........... : 33.51 GBp




