Erweiterte Funktionen



Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)




31.01.17 14:35
dpa-AFX


GEIGER COUNTER LIMITED




Date of 31/01/2017 Announcement:




Net Asset Values per share as 30/01/2017 at:




The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the company is noted below in pence per share.




              Pence per share


Geiger Counter Limited         31.40






--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Net asset value as at 30.01.2017 of Geiger Counter Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: GCL): NAV-bid........... : 31.40 GBp




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Geiger Counter Ltd via GlobeNewswire



B15FW33R43


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Mrd.!
Top-Geologen sollen in Kürze Ressourcen-Schätzung vorlegen!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Werte im Artikel
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
11.535 minus
-1,25%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Mrd.! Top-Geologen sollen in Kürze Ressourcen-Schätzung vorlegen!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
783 PSA Umsatz und Gewinnsteige. 09:51
19 L Oreal (WKN: 853888) 20.11.16
143 Societe Generale, wie geht es . 04.05.16
22 Bouygues, ein gesunder Franzos. 24.02.16
2 ACCOR 14.10.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...