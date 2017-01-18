Erweiterte Funktionen


Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)




18.01.17 13:24
dpa-AFX


GEIGER COUNTER LIMITED




Date of 18/01/2017 Announcement:




Net Asset Values per share as 17/01/2017 at:




The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the company is noted below in pence per share.




              Pence per share


Geiger Counter Limited         31.46




--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Net asset value as at 17.01.2017 of Geiger Counter Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: GCL): NAV-bid........... : 31.46 GBp




