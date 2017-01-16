Erweiterte Funktionen


Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)




16.01.17 14:15
dpa-AFX


GEIGER COUNTER LIMITED




Date of 16/01/2017 Announcement:




Net Asset Values per share as 13/01/2017 at:




The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the company is noted below in pence per share.




              Pence per share


Geiger Counter Limited         32.44




--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Net asset value as at 13.01.2017 of Geiger Counter Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: GCL): NAV-bid........... : 32.44 GBp




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Geiger Counter Ltd via GlobeNewswire



B15FW33R26


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige Bohrresultate - Bis zu 14.000ppm Lithium!
Europas größte Lithium Asset im Visier von BMW, Daimler und VW!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Erstklassige Bohrresultate - Bis zu 14.000ppm Lithium! Europas größte Lithium Asset im Visier von BMW, Daimler und VW!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:36 , dpa-AFX
Eight Men, Six Of Them Americans, Own Hal [...]
15:33 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Cannabis als Medizin rückt näher - [...]
15:26 , dpa-AFX
Alliance Trust PLC : Net Asset Value(s)
15:24 , dpa-AFX
Saturday Night Live Is The Worst Of NBC: T [...]
15:20 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 16.01 [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...