Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)




11.01.17 15:19
dpa-AFX


Net asset value as at 10.01.2017 of Geiger Counter Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: GCL): NAV-bid........... : 29.14 GBp




