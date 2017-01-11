Erweiterte Funktionen
Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
11.01.17 15:19
Net asset value as at 10.01.2017 of Geiger Counter Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: GCL): NAV-bid........... : 29.14 GBp
