Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)




05.01.17 15:39
dpa-AFX


GEIGER COUNTER LIMITED




Date of 05/01/2017 Announcement:




Net Asset Values per share as 04/01/2017 at:




The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the company is noted below in pence per share.




              Pence per share


Geiger Counter Limited         24.69






--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Net asset value as at 04.01.2017 of Geiger Counter Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: GCL): NAV-bid........... : 24.69 GBp




